Lads Day Out

Pontefract on the Flat this afternoon and a decent card of competitive racing and big fields for a change. The 2.05pm looks a decent starting point, and although I can fully understand why C&D winner Wynford heads the betting at a very short price, I am happy to oppose him with Cornerstone Lad whose price means we get a profit if he places – though I think he can win. His form on the Flat isn’t as good as his rivals, but if this race was over hurdles he would be deemed to be absolutely thrown in.

He is rated 152 in that sphere whereas the jolly would be rated 102, yet my choice is five times his price. I do accept this is a different, no jumping involved, but surely the gulf in class means my horse has a chance – and at that price, how can I resist.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cornerstone Lad 2.05pm Pontefract 7/2 Bet365