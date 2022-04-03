Take Pride In Your Work

Pride Of America never saw another horse at Newcastle when making all over this trip, and although he is stepping up in class and has an added 4lb from the handicapper, I am hoping he can improve again, to dish out more of the same medicine to his opponents.

Previously in the care of Harry Dunlop, his last start before his March success was in November 2020, after which he had wind -surgery, so it seems fair to assume he will strip a yard or two fitter now after his first run in 16 months.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pride Of America 2.40pm Pontefract 17/2 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victory, 888sport.com and Paris Match