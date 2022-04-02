Spencer To Wait Until The Last Moment At Windsor

The step up in grade for Mabre sees the six-year-old get to carry bottom weight in the 5.00pm at Windsor and that may be all the difference here. A head winner at Lingfield on the all-weather in March, despite getting no rub of the green until finally getting the split he needed, he has been put up 3lb by the handicapper but a look back through his form shows us that he has won off marks up to 10lb higher in the past. He scored by two and a quarter lengths here off 9lb higher in June last year, and won’t mind if there should be any further rain (he has won on soft). Jamie Spencer takes over in the saddle which may be ideal for a hold up horse, and if he gets a clear run, he won’t be far away here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mabre 5.00pm Windsor 7/2 most bookmakers