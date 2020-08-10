Supermarkets prepare for the PUBS for SCHOOLS trade-off

With some officials saying that there will need to be a TRADE-OFF if schools are to re-open in September and PUBS may have to close a certain national SUPERMARKET chain has broken ranks and started a ‘BACK TO SCHOOL’ promo in the BOOZE isle.

With DRINKERS up and down the country bemused that PUBS may well go back into LOCKDOWN to save our CHILDRENS education albeit in the short term.

Sport Reader Mick from Dudley said “I cannot believe this GOVERNMENT how are schools more important than PUBS? Everyone wants to BUNK OFF school but who ever BUNKED OFF a night down their LOCAL?”

The WORLD has truly gone mad SPORT readers and its about time we had some clarity from our SO-CALLED LEADERS rather than mis-information and rumours on the grandest of scales.

We all know there are a number of FAILING schools throughout the country but who’d have though a bottle of VODDIE would ever be a BACK TO SCHOOL essential.