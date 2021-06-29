Lady Celia fancied to get back to winning ways

On the back of two cracking efforts, Lady Celia looks worth siding with at 9/2to gain a deserved success in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Hamilton (4.50).

This Richard Fahey trained four-year-old filly has an excellent record at this venue, having won twice and been placed once in five starts.

In the last of those in a class 6 over 5f in July of last year she ran on strongly to score readily by two lengths off a mark of 56.

Lady Celia went on to follow-up in a class 5 at Newcastle over this trip off 62 before running very well in her hat-trick bid here in a class 5 when a rallying 3/4 length second of 11 to Lyons Lane off 68.

She has had just four starts this season and shaped nicely in the second of those at Beverley when a 2 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Teruntum Star off 67.

Lady Celia then looked a bit of an unlucky over 5f here when finding herself at the rear after being slightly hampered at the starts before running on strongly to finish a neck third of seven to Gunnerside off 65.

The winner is a thriving sort who has since gone on to land the hat-trick, so that gives the form a solid look.

She also comes into this having narrowly failed to overhaul Ventura Flame by a neck here over 5f early in the month. Judged on both those efforts the step back up to 6f should be in her favour and off a mark of 67 she looks nicely treated on the pick of her form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Lady Celia (9/2 bet365, BetVictor, 888sport, Unibet – BOG)