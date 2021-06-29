Naughty Ana appeals at 17/2 in Hamilton sprint finale

Now dropped back in trip, Naughty Ana is fancied to open her account in the 5f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Hamilton (5.20).

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old daughter of Anodin was not knocked about in her first two starts before putting in a much improved effort over 6f at Ripon when third of 13 to Twilight Spinner.

After losing ground when veering right as the stalls opened, Naughty Ana showed speed to track the leader on the far side and kept on to be beaten 10 3/4 lengths without being given a hard time.

She was allotted what looked a workable of 56 on the back of that but failed to shine on handicap debut at Redcar when stepped up to a mile.

However, there has been much more to like in her last two runs over 6f. In the first of those at Carlisle, Naughty Ana showed good speed before finishing a 2 1/4 length fourth of 11 to Cool Dandy off 56.

She then ran really well last time out at Redcar when again showing plenty of early dash and a length clear entering the final furlong before being short of room close home and weakening to be beaten just a length into third off 54.

Judged on those runs a drop down the to minimum trip here looks a good move and Naughty Ana is clearly progressing and is less exposed than most of her rivals in this.

I think she has shown enough to suggest she can win a class 6 race of this nature off her current rating of 54, so she is thus taken to come good at the seventh time of asking.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Naughty Ana (17/2 888sport BOG)