Wentforth Falls worth a wager at 14/1

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out and been eased further in the weights, I think Wentworth Falls is worth a wager at 14/1 in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Thirsk (3.55)

Trained by Geoff Harker, this nine-year-old has been placed in three of his seven starts over course and distance who was last successful 12 months ago at Doncaster where he came with a strong run from off the pace to beat Muscika by 2 3/4 lengths in a 13-runner class 3 affair off 89.

Wentworth Falls then backed that up with a solid fourth of 12 to the same rival in a class 2 at York off 95 and is now able to race in this class 3 off 85 and comes into it on the back of two decent efforts.

In the first of those over this course and distance he was a fast finishing 2 1/4 length second of 11 to Manigordo and now meets that rival on 6lb better terms.

Wentworth Falls was then not ideally placed last time out at Nottingham when fourth of seven to One Night Stand off 87 and I feel that this bigger field will play to his strengths far better.

Those runs suggest his time is near and he is now undoubtedly on a mark which entitles him to go in again when the cards drop right.

So at the odds on offer, Wentworth Falls makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Wentworth Falls (14/1 bet365 – BOG)