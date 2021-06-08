Lagenda the 10/1 ace in the pack at Ayr

In the 7f handicap on today’s card at Ayr (7.45), Lagenda looks decent value at 10/1 following an eye-catching effort last time out.

This Liam Bailey trained eight-year-old was last successful over this course and distance in July of last year when only having to be pushed out to land a class 6 by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 55.

He went on to finish runner-up at Catterick three starts later off 57 and also ran well on his third start this year when a head second of 10 to Perfect Soldier at Catterick off 52.

Lagenda is able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off the same rating and comes into it having made good headway from the rear to finish a never nearer 4 1/4 length seventh of 14 to Acquisitor at Catterick.

The return to this venue is a plus and Legenda is now undoubtedly on a mark from which he is entitled to go in again and his previous two wins before his aforementioned runs here had come off 55 and 58.

Ground conditions are also ideal, so I think Legenda has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Lagenda (10/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)