Wednesday Tips: Pivoine a strong fancy to cash-in on class drop

Having been eased further in the weights following and improved effort last time out, Pivoine is a strong fancy to take advantage of a drop in class and get back to winning ways in the 1m 2f handicap at Haydock (3.10)

This Andrew Balding trained seven-year-old was last successful in July of 2019 where travelled strongly before finding plenty to beat Setting Sail by a length in the 20-runner class John Smith’s Diamond Jubilee Cup Handicap at York off a mark of 104.

Pivoine went on to finish a fine length runner-up to Desert Encounter three starts later in a Group 3 at Newbury off an official rating of 110.

He is now able to race in this class 3 off 91, his lowest rating since July 2018, and comes into it on the back of an eye-catching effort off 1lb higher in a class 2 at York when denied a clear run when coming from off the pace to finish a never nearer six length fourth of 12 to Surrey Pride.

That was a big step back in the right direction and this is a far less competitive affair. It was also just his second start of the campaign, so he should now be spot on to do himself justice.

Pivoine is also two from three in the grade and has underfoot conditions to suit. So given how well-treated he has become, I think there is nothing not to like about his chances and he rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Pivoine (3/1 generally available)