Well-weighted Bollin Margaret worth a wager at Wetherby

Now dropped back in trip off her last winning mark, Bollin Margaret makes plenty of appeal at 4/1 in the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Wetherby (7.00).

Trained by Tim Easterby, this four-year-old has won two of her nine starts on thr turf. In the last of those successes at Thirsk in September of last year she shot clear to win easing down by three lengths off a rating of 67.

Bollin Margaret got out up to 73 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in five subsequent outings.

She was well beaten in her first three starts tis year, but put in an improved effort last time out over 1m 4f at Thirsk when fourth of five to Despoina under top weight of 10st.

After leading for a mile she tracked the leader when headed and after being short of room kept on at the same pace to be beaten six lengths.

I thought that was a step back in the right direction and Bollin Margaret needed three spins last year before going in at Redcar.

Having raced over 1m 4f in all her starts this campaign, she also now drops back down to 1m 2f over which she has won once and been placed once in three outings.

So if building on her latest effort, I think Bollin Margaret looks weighted to make a bold bid to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Bollin Margaret (4/1 Betfred – BOG)