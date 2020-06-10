Magic looks just the trick on handicap debut at Wolverhampton

Zambezi Magic showed enough in three runs as a juvenile to suggest he is worth an interest on handicap debut in the 5.20 at Wolverhampton today.

This Clive Cox trained son of Zoffany caught the eye on the second of those over 7f at Kempton when a 4 1/4 length third of 10 to Higher Kingdom.

After racong towards the rear, Zambezi Magic made good headway a furlong from home and stayed on strongly to almost grab second.

The winner looks a smart sort and the runner-up Star Of Wells, who finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of him, is now rated 74 and finished an 8 3/4 length fifth if eight to subsequent dual Group 1 winner and 2000 Guineas victor Kameko on debut at Sandown when sent off favourite.

Zambezi Magic backed that up with a solid keeping on four length seven of 14 to First View over a mile at the same venue.

The runner-up First Receiver won next time up and is now rated 98, whilst the fourth home Thibaan ran a fair race last time out when chasing home a smart prospect in the shape of Frankly Darling at Newcastle.

Zambezi Magic has been allotted an opening mark of 75 on the back of those efforts, and I think that looks exploitable given that he appeals as the type to improve now going down the handicap route having been gelded.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Zambezi Magic (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)