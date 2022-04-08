Pipe Dream At Wincanton

Well with the excitement of Aintree fading into memory (we had a good meeting by the way, with plenty of winners and a few places too), we are back to more mundane stuff for a few days until the Flat kicks in to gear before the weekend.

My first bet this afternoon will be in the 2.05pm at Wincanton when David Pipe’s Dances On Sand won’t need to be a world-beater to get involved in the finish on his first outing. A son of Kalanisi out of an Old Vic mare he looks beautifully bred for the winter game and with C&D winner Harlem Soul and decent chaser Carolines Charm in the field we may even get an each way price, despite the excellent form of the Pipe horses lately.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dances On Sand 2.05pm Wincanton 5/1 most bookmakers