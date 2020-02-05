Midweek 5 Minutes with Roxie

Today we catch up with BUSTY Sport Babe Roxie and here is what this Blonde Bombshelll had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Roxie

Q2. Where are you from? Hull

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have parts that mean nothing and parts that mean lots… covered head to foot, my last tattoo was my face.

Q5. Any piercings? Yeah I’ve got my belly bar, and 7 individual on my ears & ive got my nose pierced, want my nipples doing next.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I used to be a dancer in a club, and a guy picked me out for a photo shoot, and it went from

There really.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Did my first photo shoot at 19. I still do shoots for him.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve ran my own beauty business, and worked independently all my life, so just basically hate making other people rich & prefer to keep myself happy :)

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I’m just in the process of a pretty big project. Keep a look out for it, on my insta roxiejade03

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like lots of different types of music really, depending on my mood, I like tech, dance & r&b & band🖤 post malone & Tom Zanetti (Oasis, KOL)

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes I enjoy keeping fit at the gym and yoga is a passion 🧘‍♀

Q12. Are you into video games? Love a good SNES & saga mega it’s all about the old school days, anything new is not really my thing.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I love boxing if I was to choose a recent boxer it would have to be Luke Campbell especially being from hull ha, old well Joe Calzaghe & Floyd Mayweather.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Shawshank redemption & pretty women.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Lobster & sushi, sea food all day long…

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne or a cold beer, I love bubble either way ha. Yeah

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Well you’ve got to admire Katie price, for having it all, loosing it all and still going strong. Looking after her kids as well as she does. What a women.

Q18. Measurements? I’m a size 8 with fake 32 EE implants. They look bigger as I’m pretty small.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Aeroplane toilet. It still haunts me to the this day, as we got caught & the full plane knew what we was doing, but it was going to ibiza so it wasn’t so bad.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like to get what I want and it’s not usually loving.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I’m a bit of a control freak in that situation, so on top or revised cowgirl.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I speak 2 different languages, learnt (Spanish from my dad) so dreaming in Spanish is pretty weird.

Q23. Social media? Yeah insta: @eixorj