Line-ups and fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Nights Five to Eight

The line-ups and fixtures have been confirmed for Groups Five to Eight of the PDC Home Tour, as the innovative new tournament continues next week.

Nine-time PDC televised event winner James Wade, pictured, will headline Wednesday’s Group Six action, with world number 15 Jonny Clayton and former Premier League player Jelle Klaasen also in action across the four nights.

Tuesday will see the fifth of 32 consecutive nights of live PDC action take place, as World Youth Champion Luke Humphries faces Welsh PDC newcomer Nick Kenny in the opening game of Group Five.

Popular South African star Devon Petersen, a winner of one of the ‘Darts At Home’ test events, will also compete in Group Five, along with former Players Championship event winner Joe Murnan.

Wednesday’s Group Six will be headlined by world number eight Wade, who will take on former World Grand Prix quarter-finalist Adrian Gray in his first match.

Recent Players Championship winner Ryan Searle will star in Group Six, alongside Andy Boulton.

Thursday will once again see elite level darts brought from the homes of the pros to fans worldwide, as Dutchman Klaasen meets multiple Development Tour winner Ryan Meikle in his Group Seven opener.

Rising German talent Gabriel Clemens and Northern Ireland’s Gavin Carlin are also set to star in Group Seven.

Friday will mark the first week of the Home Tour, as Welsh number two Clayton plays Adam Hunt in his first game, while Richard North and David Pallett will also join the live broadcast.

A nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

The opening two nights of Home Tour action have seen Jamie Lewis and Luke Woodhouse win Groups One and Two respectively, with Woodhouse sensationally hitting a nine-dart leg from his kitchen on Saturday night against Gerwyn Price.

Following the conclusion of the initial 32 nights of league phase action, the 32 group winners will advance to the second phase of the competition.

With each night’s action commencing at 1930 BST, darts commentator Dan Dawson will be on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

All Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour will also be broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.



Unibet Home Tour

Group Five Fixtures

Tuesday April 21

Luke Humphries v Nick Kenny

Devon Petersen v Joe Murnan

Nick Kenny v Joe Murnan

Luke Humphries v Devon Petersen

Devon Petersen v Nick Kenny

Joe Murnan v Luke Humphries



Group Six Fixtures

Wednesday April 22

James Wade v Adrian Gray

Ryan Searle v Andy Boulton

Adrian Gray v Andy Boulton

James Wade v Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle v Adrian Gray

Andy Boulton v James Wade

Group Seven Fixtures

Thursday April 23

Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle

Jelle Klaasen v Gavin Carlin

Ryan Meikle v Gavin Carlin

Gabriel Clemens v Jelle Klaasen

Jelle Klaasen v Ryan Meikle

Gavin Carlin v Gabriel Clemens

Group Eight Fixtures

Friday April 24

Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt

Richard North v David Pallett

Adam Hunt v David Pallett

Jonny Clayton v Richard North

Richard North v Adam Hunt

David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

Tournament Rules

* All matches are the best of nine legs.

* The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

* Two Points awarded for a win.

* Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.



