Line-ups & fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Group 25

Former World Youth Champion Keegan Brown and two-time TV event winner Robert Thornton will star in Monday’s Unibet Home Tour Group 25.

Brown, who has been part of the NHS workforce throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, initially took part in the Home Tour in Group 12, but was hampered by technical issues and had to pull out during the evening’s play.

The 27-year-old, pictured, has since upgraded his Wi-Fi connection and will once again enjoy a well-deserved night off from his vital work in an NHS laboratory.

Meanwhile, former UK Open and World Grand Prix champion Thornton will be making his debut on the Home Tour as Monday sees the 25th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place.

Portugal’s first PDC ranking event winner Jose De Sousa will join Brown and Thornton in Group 25, along with two-time Development Tour event winner Reece Robinson.

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

With the Unibet Home Tour now heading into the final ten nights of consecutive live action, World Matchplay champion Rob Cross and Premier League table-topper Glen Durrant are among the most recent group winners.

Each night’s action will commence at 1930 BST, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Unibet Home Tour

Group 25 Fixtures

Monday May 11

Keegan Brown v Reece Robinson

Jose De Sousa v Robert Thornton

Reece Robinson v Robert Thornton

Keegan Brown v Jose De Sousa

Jose De Sousa v Reece Robinson

Robert Thornton v Keegan Brown