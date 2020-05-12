Line-ups & fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Groups 26-28

​Michael Smith and Steve Beaton will be among the players returning to Unibet Home Tour action this week, with the line-ups & fixtures confirmed for Groups 26-28 from May 12-14.

With almost all of the 101 Tour Card Holders who registered an interest in taking part in the Unibet Home Tour having played across the opening 24 nights, the remaining groups will mainly be filled with previous group runners-up.

World number five Smith will make his second Unibet Home Tour appearance in Thursday’s Group 28, while experienced Beaton will get his second chance in Group 27 on Wednesday.



Tuesday will see the 26th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, as former ProTour event winner Steve Brown returns along with Belgian youngster Mike De Decker.

Wigan’s Martin Atkins will also take part in Group 26, while Conan Whitehead receives a second invitation after seeing his Group 12 campaign affected due to technical difficulties for Keegan Brown.

Beaton, pictured, headlines Wednesday’s Group 27, which will also feature former Grand Slam of Darts winner and double Lakeside Champion Scott Waites, 2019 UK Open quarter-finalist Ross Smith and Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp.

Premier League star Michael Smith will star in Group 28 on Thursday, with reigning World Youth Champion Luke Humphries also in action alongside emerging Dutch talent Mike van Duivenbode and experienced campaigner Andy Boulton.

Places in Groups 26-32 for previous group runners-up are being allocated based on PDC Order of Merit position, with higher-placed players being given the first option to compete for a second time. The players for Groups 29-32 will be confirmed in due course.

Any player who will be participating but is yet to do so is solely down to scheduling reasons.

The nightly league format sees all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

Each night’s action will commence at 1930 BST, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Unibet Home Tour

Group 26 Fixtures

Tuesday May 12

Conan Whitehead v Steve Brown

Mike De Decker v Martin Atkins

Steve Brown v Martin Atkins

Conan Whitehead v Mike De Decker

Mike De Decker v Steve Brown

Martin Atkins v Conan Whitehead

Group 27 Fixtures

Wednesday May 13

Steve Beaton v Scott Waites

Ross Smith v Ron Meulenkamp

Scott Waites v Ron Meulenkamp

Steve Beaton v Ross Smith

Ross Smith v Scott Waites

Ron Meulenkamp v Steve Beaton

Group 28 Fixtures

Thursday May 14

Michael Smith v Mike van Duivenbode

Luke Humphries v Andy Boulton

Mike van Duivenbode v Andy Boulton

Michael Smith v Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries v Mike van Duivenbode

Andy Boulton v Michael Smith