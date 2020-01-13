Looks Good appeals at 8s in Wolves opener

Having posted an improved effort last time out, Looks Good makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 4.20 at Wolverhampton today.

That run came at Kemptomn where the Richard Hughes trained three-year-old filly finished an eye-catching fifth of 15 to Dark Phoenix.

After being held-up in mi-disvion, Looks Good made good headway from thw two marker and after being forced to switch right stayed on strongly to be nearest at the finish and baeten just 1 3/4 lengths.

She is now able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off 1lb lower and her revised rating of 50 is 8lb lower than the intitial handicap mark she was allotted four starts ago.

It makes her a big player in this at the weights in my eyes if building on her latest effort where she would arguably have finished closer granted a better passage.

Highes has also been among the winners of late and Looks Good has bagged a good draw in stall four from where she can hopefully stalk the pace before being produced late by Shane Kelly.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Looks Good (8/1 William Hill)