Notre Pari looks hot stuff in Lanzarote

In what looks a weak renewal of the the Listed 2m 5f Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton today (2.40), Notre Pari look to hold outstanding claims of landing the spoils for in-form trainer Olly Murphy.

This six-year-old ran well to finish runner-up in his sole start in an Irish point, after which he was pruchased by leading owner JP McManus and sent to join Murphy.

He then shaped with stacks of promise on hurdling debut for his new handler when third of 15 to Elusive Belle at Warwick last April.

After being held-up in mid-divsion, Notre Pari made good hewday to track the leaders two from home before keeping on under tender handling to be beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

The winner is a smart sort who earlier in the season had finished a 2 1/4 length runner-up to subsequent dual Grade 1 Reserve Tank an ran very well on her first start this season when third to Champion Hurdle favourite Epatante in a Listed contest at Newbury and is now rated 136.

That gives the form a strong look and after diappointing when only fourth on seasonal reappearance at Fakenham when making a series of mistakes, Notre Pari left that behind and ran really well when a staying on 1 1/3 length second to Timetochill – a winner again since and now rated 133 – over 2m at Market Rasen.

Notre Pari then opend his account in good style last time out at Aintree on handicap debut when relishing the step up to 2m 4f and only having to be driven out to readily beat One Night In Milan by 2 1/4 lenths off an opening mark of 122.

He was value for more tha the winning margin and the runner-up, as well as the third and fourth home, have all come out and run well since.

That again gives the form a solid look and suggests that an 8lb rise in the weights for Notre Pari is fair.

A revised rating of 130 could still seriously underestimate his ability judged on his runs behind Elusive Belle and Tiometochill, especially given that Notre Pari is a lightly-raced and unespoed sort who is clearly going the right way.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Notre Pari (7/2 Betfred – BOG)