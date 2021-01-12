Saaheq the answer to Lingfield sprint

Now dropped back in trip following a solid effort last time out, Saaheq looks worth a punt at 9/2 in the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (1.45).

This seven-year-old is on a losing streak of 14 having been last successful in a class 4 over 5f at Southwell back in October 2019 when in the care of Mick Appleby scoring by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 87.

He went on finish in the frame on several occasions last year, including when runner-up in a class 3 at Kempton off 84.

Saaheq, who is now in the care of Amanda Perrett, is able to race in this class 5 off just 72 – 15lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into the race having shaped nicely over 6f here three days ago when a fourth of eight to Mamillus.

He showed plenty of pace to track the leaders out wide and after being ridden to take up the running a furlong from home only weakened late on to be beaten three lengths.

Given how the race panned out it was a big run and one which suggested his time was near. He now drops down to 5f, over which he has notched all five of his career successes – so that is an obvious plus.

Saaheq is also one from two in the grade, gets fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time and has bagged a good draw in stall three.

So with Callum Hutchinson, who partnered him last time out taking off 7lb with his claim, everything looks in place for him to gain an overdue success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Saaheq (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)