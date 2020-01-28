Lots to like about class-dropping Ladronne

Ladronne looks potentially ahead of his mark, so now dropped in class is of major interest at 3/1 in the 4.10 at Newcastle today.

Ths lightly-raced Tjade Collier trained six-year-old shaped really well two starts back in a class 4 novice contest over 2m 4f at Sedgefield when second of eight to Minella Trump.

After being held-up at the rear, Ladronne made headway approaching the fifth and after making a blunder at the next got outpaced.

However, he then stuck to the task well to be nearest at the finish and beaten 11 lengths.

The winner is an unexposed and well-regarded Donald McCain inmate who has since run well on handicap debut when runner-up off an opening mark of 123, and Ladronne finished 15 lengths in front of the third home Tara Well who was rated 130 going into the race.

Milvale, who finished a further eight lengths back in fifth, also ran well next time up at Kelso when runner-up to a 118-rated rival.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests a mark of 101 for Ladronne is very exploutable.

He ran really well of it lst time out over 2m 4f at Fakenham when staying on to be nearest at the finish and a 5 1/2 length fourth of 10 to Haafapiece in a decent class 3 for the grade.

Ladronne was unsuited by that sharp track and this venue will play far better to his strengths.

This class 5 also represents a significant drop in class and the step up to 2m 6f looks sure to suit.

So, with further progress looking assured, this looks a great opening for Ladronne to get off the mark.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Ladronne (3/1 bet365 – BOG)