Seapoint worth siding with at 7/1

Having run well in his last two starts, Seapoint looks worth siding with at 7/1 to belatedly open his account in the 3.40 at Newcastle today.

In the first of those, this Joanne Foster trained six-year-old got outpaced two from home before statying on again to finish a 3 3/4 length third to Incertaine in a class 4 over 2m 5f at Market Rasen off a mark of 87 when sent off the 6/4 favourite.

Seapoint backed that up with a solid 1 3/4 length second to Starplex in a class 5 – the grade of this – over 2m 4f here when keeping on for pressure from off the pace.

The winner, to whom he was giving 3lb, has won again since off 89 and finsihed a head runner-up off 98.

Honourmission and Epsom Des Mottes, who finished fourth and sicth respectively, also both won next time up.

That gives the foprm a solid look in relation to this and altough back up 2lb to a mark of 87, Seapoint remians well-treated having finished runner-up here over 2m 4f last April off 91.

The step up to 2m 6f also promises to suit judged on his last two outings, so Seapoint looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Seapoint (7/1 bet365 – BOG)