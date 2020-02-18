Wale looking to keep world title dreams alive

Barnsley featherweight world title hopeful Josh Wale is hoping his 44th fight this Friday [Feb 21] in the town’s Metrodome will keep his 2020 world title hopes alive.

The 31yo IBO inter-continental champ faces Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba and is not only wanting to impress his loyal hometown fans and viewers LIVE on FREESPORTS TV but also progress to 31 wins from 44 fights and edge ever closer to that crowing glory of his career a world title.

Since moving up to featherweight last year, ‘The Outlaw’ has been a rejuvenated fighter, winning three bouts on the spin, including picking up the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) International Title in his last fight, in November.

The former British Bantamweight Champion has already competed for many of the sport’s major honours, including a contentious losing European Title bid away from home in France, in 2018. Now, in the final chapter of his career, the personable Yorkshireman is hoping that promoter Dennis Hobson – who has previously delivered world title opportunities for the likes of Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell and Stuart Hall – can use his experience and contacts to get him a shot at fighting for boxing’s ultimate prize.

To keep that dream alive, Wale has to make sure there is no complacency against the unheralded Kaymumba. The African southpaw has lost just twice in 16 bouts, with seven of his wins coming by KO. But he has only fought outside Tanzania once previously, losing in five rounds to Britain’s Prince Patel for the African Boxing Union Bantamweight Title in Cairo, last August.

“Ultimately I want to box for a world title,” Wale told DAILY SPORT Boxing. “I’ve won English and British, and I’ve boxed for the Commonwealth, European and other international titles, so there’s only a world title left for me to compete for. That’s what we want.

“I want to get a good win on February 21, and then some kind of world title eliminator for June. Barnsley Football Club are massive supporters of me, and Dennis knows a lot of the board, and they’d like it on the pitch. Dennis has got experience of organising something like that, because he did it with Jamie McDonnell in Doncaster. Dennis is big on it, and wants me to keep winning so he can put on a night like Barnsley has never seen before.

“I’d possibly be looking at the IBO Featherweight Title, but if an opportunity at any of the other titles came up, I wouldn’t turn it down, I’d take any of them.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on February 21st at the Barnsley Metrodome. Headlining will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali against Halifax’s Josh Sandland in a Heavyweight Yorkshire derby; Sheffield’s Sufyaan Ahmed, Keanen Wainwright and Perry Howe, and Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.