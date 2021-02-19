Off The Beat a bet at 13/2

Now dropped back in trip having been eased further in the weights, I think Off The Beat looks on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 13/2 in the 2m 6f handicap hurdle at Kelso today (2.20).

This Sandy Thomson trained seven-year-old got off the mark over the obstacles at the second time of asking when staying in strongly from off the pace to get up close home and beat the then 129-rated Adjutant by 1 1/4 lengths on soft ground over 2m at Newcastle in January of last year.

He has had just three starts this season and after being pulled-up on handicap debut at Carlisle off an opening mark of 117 has shaped far better in his last two outings.

In the first of those over 2m 4f at Musselburgh, Off The Beat kept on at the one pace to finish a 9 1/2 length fourth of 13 to Celtic Flames off 113.

He then seemed to find 3m beyond him when fifth of 11 to Bullion Boss at the same venue where he made a mistake two out and was unable to find any extra after the last to eventually be beaten 14 1/2 lengths.

Judged on those two runs this may well prove to be his ideal trip and having been eased another couple of pounds Off The Beat is now able to race off 109.

It makes him look well-weighted on his aforementioned won over Adjutant for a yard that boasts a 33 per cent strike rate at the track in the past 12 months having saddled seven winners and three placed from 21 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Off The Beat (13/2 bet365 – BOG)