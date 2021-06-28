Lots to like about the chances Colonel Whitehead

Now dropped back in trip from below his last winning mark, Colonel Whitehead makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Lingfield (3.45)

This Heather Main trained four-year-old is one from one over this course and distance and progressed throughout last season when winning three times and also posting some solid efforts in defeat.

The last of those two successes came in class 4 company here at at Newmarket when scoring off ratings of 75 and 79.

Colonel Whitehead also an well in his hat-trick bid over an extended 6f in a class 3 at Newbury when third off 82.

He is now able to race in this class 4 affair off 78 and comes into it on the back of a promising effort over a mile here last time out when a 3 1/4 length four of eight off 1lb higher.

That was just his second start of the campaign and Colonel Whitehead should now be spot on to do himself justice. Indeed, he won third time up last season.

Colonel Whitehead also boasts a fine strike rate of 44 per cent in this grade, class 4, and now drops back down to 7f – a trip over which he has won three times and been placed twice in six starts.

Cheekpieces also now gone on for the first time and Callum Hutchinson takes off a handy 7lb with his claim, so Colonel Whitehead looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Colonel Whitehead (6/1 bet365 – BOG)