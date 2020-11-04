Lots to like about the chances of Chitra in Lingfield sprint

Following an eye-catching run last time out, Chitra makes plenty of appeal at 9/2 in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (2.00).

This Daniel Kubler trained four-year-old filly has won two of her five starts at this venue having landed back-to-back contests over 5f in December of last year.

In the last of those she tracked the leader before running on strongly to score by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 77.

Chitra has gone on to be placed twice this year in class 4 contests, finishing third at Chepstow off 78 and second at Chepstow off 76.

She is now able to race in this class 5 off 75 – 2lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into it having been beaten just 3/4 of a length when fifth of 10 to Dazzling Des over 5f here last month following a break.

Chitra was forced to race out wide that day before running on strongly to be nearest at the finish.

She is entitled to strip fitter for that and has has won four of her eight starts in class 5 company.

The step back up to 6f also holds no fears as Chitra has a 36 per cent strike rate over it having won four times and been placed on three occasions in 11 starts.

She thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Chitra (9/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)