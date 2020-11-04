The Bell Conductor value to call the tune at Nottingham

In the 5f handicap at Nottingham today (3.10), the lightly raced The Bell Conductor looks on a handy mark and worth a punt at in the 8/1.

This Philip Makin trained three-year-old has only had five outings and shaped well in the second of those on soft ground at York 13 months ago when sent off favourite and finishing a 5 1/4 length third to Art Power.

He led until fading late on and losing second close home and the winner has won three times since and was beaten only a length last time out when fourth in the Group 1 Champions Sprint at Ascot off a rating of 115.

The runner-up and fourth home have also gone on to taste success.

The Bell Conductor went on to be beaten just a neck by Mighty Spirit on heavy ground at Catterick before opening his account at Southwell when scoring by just over a length off an official rating of 81.

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 84 on the back of that and shaped as if needing the run following 347 days on the sidelines at Pontefract last month when leading and racing out wide until fading to finish a 13 1/4 length seventh of 12 to John Kirkup.

The Bell Conductor is entitled to come on a bundle for that and is now able to race in this same grade class 4 affair off 2lb lower.

A rating of 82 looks exploitable in my eyes – especially on his aforementioned run behind Art Power.

The Bell Conductor is also the least exposed in the line-up and open to plenty more progression and has shown that he can handle testing conditions.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Bell Conductor (8/1 888sport – BOG)