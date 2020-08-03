Lots to like about the chances of Cornborough

Cornborough has a good record at Haydock and is on a handy mark, so at 13/2 makes plenty of appeal in the 1m 2f handicap there today (2.15).

This Mark Walford trained nine-year-old is 1-1 over course and distance and has also been placed three times in four runs at the Merseyside venue.

His last success on the level came at Chester back in September 2018 when landing a class 4 contest off a mark of 73.

Cornborough is now able to race in this class 5 off a reduced rating of 70 and comes into the race having shaped quite nicely following a break when a keeping on seventh of 15 to Sudona.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that outing his first in 361 days and the cheekpieces, in which he has won twice and been placed four times in 13 starts now go back on.

The in-form Danny Redmond also gets the leg up for the first time and takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Cornborough’s previous wins at Redcar and here came off 70 and 73, so he is clearly weighted to go in again at any time and looks to have lots in his favour here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pots each-way Cornborough (13/2 bet365 – BOG)