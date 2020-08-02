Pub packed out after installing BEER-CUZZI

A Lancashire pub has been rammed despite social distancing measures after they installed the world first BEER-CUZZI in their beer garden.

The novelty JACCUZZI which is shaped like a PINT glass and is filled with BUBBLING LARGER was custom made in Germany by a young inventor called Adolph Suxx and since the first one went LIVE he has been inundated with requested from bar owners and PUB chains around the world.

We spoke to landlord of Ye Olde Back Passage Danny who told Daily Sport “With all the shit that has been going on I wanted my PUNTERS to be able to have a good time once again.”

Regular Tim added “It’s F**KING great who could ask for more than a JACCUZZI full of BEER and a couple of BIRDS.”

Well Sport Readers if this is the NEW NORMAL we say BRING IT ON!