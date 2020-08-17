Lots to like about the chances of Look Out Louis

Having posted an improved effort last time out and been eased further in the weights, Look Out Louis is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways in the 7f handicap at Catterick today (1.45) now dropped in class.

This Tim Easterby trained four-year-old scored twice last season, landing a 30-runner class 5 contest at Thirsk off a mark of 74 before following up in a class 4 at Haydock when beating Revich by a neck off 80.

He also ran very well in his hat-trick bid when a length third of 10 to Mark’s Choice at Rip0n off 85.

Look Out Louis is now able to race off a reduced rating off 74 having been dropped a pound since returning to form last time out over this course and distance when a keeping on never nearer 2 1/4 length third of 11 to stable companion Parys Mountain in a class 4.

That gives him a huge shout from a handicapping perspective and Look Out Louis also

now drops back into class 5 company, a grade in which he is 1-1.

So if building on his latest effort Look Out Louis looks weighted to notch a fourth career success for a yard going well at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Look Out Louis (5/1 bet365 – BOG)