TASERS deployed in primary schools to enforce SOCIAL DISTANCING

Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal on the second day SCHOOLS in England re-opened that some PRIMARY schools in the North East of England have deployed TASERS to enforce SOCIAL DISTANCING guidelines.

With people scared of a SECOND WAVE of the DEADLY Coronavirus school governors have taken DRASTIC action and give the GREEN LIGHT for teachers and playground assistants to use all force necessary to prevent more OUTBREAKS.

One teacher told DAILY SPORT “We have to do it for the SAFETY of the entire nation.”

A parent who wanted to remain anonymous told our reporter “Any one TASERS my F**KING kids is getting CHINED.”

Daily Sport contacted the Department for Education but as we went to press we had not received a response.