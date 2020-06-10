Superiority worth siding with at 10s

Having posted an improved effort when last seen in action, Superiority looks decent value at 10/1 in the 2.10 at Wolverhampton today.

That came at Newcastle back in March where the Karl Burke trained filly left behind three previous efforts on handicap debut when finishing a runner-up to Street Life off an opening mark of 64.

After being last to break in the six-runner field under an inexperienced 7lb claimer, Superiority made good headway to chase the leader two from home before keeping on at the one pace to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

The winner, who was rated 10lb below Superiority, has gone in again since and finished a solid second last time out off a rating of 63.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests Superiority is potentially well-treated off an unchanged mark.

She also appeals as the type that has more to offer and now gets the professional services of Connor Beasely in the saddle.

So in in receipt of weight all-round, I think Superiority has more going for her than her odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Superiority (10/1 bet365 – BOG)