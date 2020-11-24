Magica an each-way play at 14/1 in Lingfield opener

Now dropped in class off her last winning mark, Roca Magica makes plenty of each-way appeal at 14/1 in the 1m handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Lingfield (11.55).

Ed Dunlop’s filly has won five of her 16 starts this year with the last of those coming at Kempton back in July where she came from off the pace to shoot clear and score easily by 1 1/2 lengths in a class 6 off rating of 65.

Roca Magica scored with tons in hand and after getting put up to a mark of 71 has failed to trouble the judge in six subsequent starts.

However, they have all been in class 4 and 5 company and she now drops back into this class 6 off 65

It gives Roca Magica every chance at the weights in a grade in which she has notched all five of her career successes and has a strike rate of just under 28 per cent.

The booking of James Doyle to partner the four-year-old also catches the eye, so at the odds on offer I think Roca Magica is overpriced in what is a very winnable contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Roca Magica (14/1 bet365 – BOG)