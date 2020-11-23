The gateway to LOCKDOWN as local authorities implement even more stupid restrictions

Just when we all though LOCAL AUTHORITIES couldn’t get anymore stupid one has gone that extra mile and put gates across footpaths to enforce the Lockdown 2.0 despite there being a 12 foot gap either side of the date on the grass.

First we had the GOVERNMENT aka taxpayer funded LTN’s [Low traffic neighbourhoods] where hundreds of millions of pounds have been wasted on traffic restrictions and cycle lanes under the guise of a PANDEMIC where really they are just spiteful ways of penalising the hardworking motorist trying to go about their lawful business.

The gates 156 in total costing with fitting over £1,000,000 to install is yet again a clear insight into the millions of pounds of TAXPAYERS money wasted year in year out by both national and local government who appear to be unaccountable for their actions.

Who on earth drams us these ideas? To put gates across a path with a 12 foot gap either side of it where anyone cat just walk on the grass to get around it.