Magical Mile of major interest at Newcastle

Having been dropped a pound on the back of a solid run last time out, Magical Mile is a strong fancy at 6/1 to open his account in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Newcastle (4.20).

This Ismail Mohammed trained three-year-old had five starts as a juvenile and ran well in the last three of those. In the first over 6f at Wolverhampton he stayed on well to finish a 2 3/4 length third of eight to the 99-rated Mohawk King.

Magical Mile then ran well on handicap debut in a class 5 over 6f at Kempton off an opening mark of 68 where he raced keenly before running on well at the death to finish a 2 3/4 length fourth to Arion Fox.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 1lb, went on to finish a solid second next time up in a class 4 at Chelmsford off 75 – so that gives the form a decent look.

Magical Mile was then far from disgraced on his final start of the campaign when fifth of 12 to Ventura Vision in another class 5 over this trip at Chelmsford off 67.

He then ran well of 65 on his return to action over 7f at Lingfield last month after 194 days on the sidelines when finishing a keeping on 2 1/2 length fifth of 14 to Shimla Rohan.

Magical Mile is entitled to strip fitter for that and the step up to a mile promises to suit and may well unlock further improvement.

I think he has shown more than enough to suggest he can win a class 6 of this nature off his current mark of 64, so he thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Magical Mile (6/1 bet365 – BOG)