Magical Wish looks just the trick at 40/1

In the 7f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Goodwood (4.20), I think Magical Wish is overpriced and worth an each-way wager at 40/1.

This four-year-old hails from the yard of Richard Hannon who has won the last two renewals of this contest.

After scoring second time-up last season at Lingfield off a mark of 86, Magical Wish posted some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a 5 1/2 length sixth of 19 to Space Blues at York off 91 and a 2 1/4 length third of 22 to Recon Mission off 90 at the same venue in a competitive class 2.

He also ran well when beaten just a neck at Sandown off 91 and then got put up to 97 two starts later.

Magical Wish resumed winnings ways on return to action at Lingfield back in March when quickening clear before readily beating Keyser Soze by 1/2 a length in a class 2 off 93.

He hasn’t been at his best in three subsequent outings after being raised to 96, but is now able to race in this class 3 off 94 as a result.

Magical Wish also has the services in the saddle of Thore Hammer Hansen who is good value for his 3lb claim.

If taking it into account he is effectively running off 2lb lower than when last successful, so that gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Magical Wish ahs also won twice and been placed once in seven starts over the trip, so from a good low draw in stall 2 looks to have more going for him than his odds would suggest – especially with five places on offer with some firms.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Magical Wish (40/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power, Unibet – paying 5 places)