Meat Baby shocks diners at TRENDY new restaurant

Diners at a TRENDY new restaurant in central London have been shocked after they ordered their signature dish MEAT BABY named after the restaurant itself and that was what they got a meat loaf shaped like a BABY.

I diner told DAILY SPORT “Women were screaming and one threw up in the restaurant this was KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on STEROIDS.”

A RAW Meat Baby posted online by one of the kitchen staff

Meat Baby is the brain child so to speak of SICKO Austrian chef Helmut Berger and he has said in previous interviews he creates controversy to gain exposure for his MEALS.

So far 23 people have signed a petition to have the restaurant CLOSED DOWN for being offensive.

His as claimed on the menu ARTISAN Meat Baby Loaf serves 4-6 people and cost £450…..

Daily Sport says – In today’s world there is always some NUTTER creating some rubbish and always an equally stupid customer to pay over the odds for it.