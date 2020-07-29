True Destiny ticks all the right boxes in staying test

Having run very well in both his starts this season, True Destiny is a strong fancy to land the spoils in the 2m 4f Goodwood Handicap at Goodwood today (1.45).

This Roger Charlton trained five-year-old is a progressive and consistent sort who has won five of his 18 starts and also made the frame on six occasions.

After winning at Nottingham and York last summer, True Destiny ran a blinder in this when a length third of 19 to Timoshenko off a mark of 82.

True Destiny found plenty for pressure after racing in midfield and finished off well to be gaining all the way to the line.

He now has to race off 4lb higher but showed that his current rating of 86 was not beyond him last time out over 2m in the Marsh Cup at Newbury when staying on strongly from off the pace to be nearest at the finish and beaten just a length when third of 11 to Reshoun.

True Destiny did the bets of those held-up off the pace and had the re-opposing Blue Laureate and Rochester House in behind.

Prior to that he had also ran well on return to action over 2m at Kempton when failing by just a head to overhaul Jersey Thunder in a five-runner affair which wasn’t run to suit.

A stronger end-to-end gallop looks assured and the step back up to 2m 4f is also a plus for True Destiny.

Charlton has also been among the winners of late, so True Destiny’s claims look rock solid in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3ps win True Destiny (4/1 bet365 – BOG)