Precocity weighted to strike on handicap debut

Precocity looks potentially thrown-in on hanidcap debut at Newcastle today (4.30) and rates the best bet of the day.

This Richard Fahey trained three-year-old filly is a speedily bred sort who shaped with plenty of promise in two runs as a juvenile.

She raced keenly on debut when very green and finishing a tenderly handled fourth of seven to Spartan Fighter at Ripon befre posting a much better effort at the same venue when a 4 1/4 length third off 11 to Orlaith.

Precocity showed plenty of dash until keeping on at the same pace from the furlong marker and the form of the race has worked out extremely well.

The winner went to on land a Listed contest to be rated 98 whilst the second, fourth and fifth all having also since tasted sucess to be rated 72, 84 and 70 respectively.

That suggests that the assessor has taken a real chance in allotting Precocity a lowly opening mark of just 65.

I think it could seriously underestimate her ability and she appeals as the type that will come into her own this season now strengthend up and going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Precocity (5/2 generally available – use BOG firms)