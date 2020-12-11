Marlborough Sounds has a big shout at Cheltenham

In the 2m handicap hurdle at Cheltenham today (12.40), Marlborough Sounds looks on a handy mark and makes plenty of appeal at 14/1.

This Amy Murphy trained five-year-old has only had five starts over the obstacles, winning one and being placed on three occasions.

He ran really well 12 months ago at Huntingdon when a 1 3/4 length runner-up to the now 139-rated West Cork in a 16-runner novice contest before going on to open his account two starts later at Fontwell on handicap debut when scoring easily by 8 1/2 lengths off a mark of 124.

Marlborough Sounds was then far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign when ninth of 17 to Downtown Getaway in a hot class 3 contest at Kempton off 132.

He comes into this on good form following a break, winning on the level at Kempton before posting a really solid effort back over hurdles when a 1 1/2 length runner-up to Fransham in a class 3 at Wetherby.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 5lb, is a really progressive sort who has since followed up in facile fashion at the same venue to now be rated 140.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade affair and suggests that Marlborough Sounds should be well up top winning races off his current mark of 132.

Marlborough Sounds also appeals as the type to go on progressing and it’s also interesting that he now sports the cheekpieces – which he won and finished placed two times in five starts on the level when trained in Ireland – for the first time since being sent hurdling.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Marlbrough Sounds (14/1 generally available- use BOG firms paying 5 places )