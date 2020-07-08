Well-weighted Garden Oasis worth a go at 10s

Having been eased further in the weights, Garden Oasis looks worth an each-way wager at 10/1 in the 1m handicap at Ripon today (2.40).

This five-year-old notched his sole success back in June 2018 when in the care of Sir Michael Stoute and landing a 10-runner handicap at Haydock off a mark of 74.

He backed that up with a solid second at Windsor off 82 and also ran a couple of decent races last season after joining Tim Easterby.

They included when a two length third to Hortzadar in a class 3 over this course and distance off 75 and a third over 1m 2f here off 74 in the same grade.

Garden Oasis is now able to race in this class 4 affair off 71 – a career-low – and that should enable hiom to be very competitive on the pick of his form.

He also comes into the race on the back of two promising runs and appears to be building up to a big performance.

In the last of those at Haydock over 1m 2f off 1lb higher he weakened close home to finish a 2 1/2 length third to Sootbaility.

The drop back to a mile looks sure to suit and Garden Oasis also now gets fitted with the blinkers for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Garden Oasis (10/1 BetVictor, William Hill – paying 5 places)