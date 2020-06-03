Naizagai worth siding with on handicap debut

Naizagai showed enough in three runs as a juvenile to make him of interest at 8/1 on handicap debut in the 12.45 at Yarmouth today.

This Roger Varian trained three-year-old shaped with stacks of promise on debut over 7f at this venue when third of 10 to Society Rock.

He chased the leaders and kept on inside the last before veing unable to find any extra close home to be beaten 2 3/4 lengths

Naizagai finished 1 1/4 lengths in front of the John Gosden trained fourth home Mishrif who went on to score by 10 lengths at Nottingham two starts later before finishing runner-up in a conditions contest at Riyadh in February to officially be rated 101.

He then ran well when third in a 10-runner affair at Newmarket, finishing 3/4 of a length in front of Celestran – whom he now meets on 2lb better terms – but can be backed at bigger odds than that rival here.

Naizagai then got turned over at odds-on when a staying on second to Transition over 1m at Lingfield, but the winner went to follow-up and is now rated 83.

The selection now makes his handicap devit off 80 and that looks exploitable, especially on his debut effort.

Naizagai has also been gelded and the step up to 1m 2f looks sure to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Naizagai (8/1 BetVictor, William Hill – paying 1/5 the odds 3 places)