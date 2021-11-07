Newcastle Filly Look On The Upgrade

Plenty of horses in descent form ahead of the 7.00pm at Newcastle this evening, but none of them more so than Dabirstar who won a shade cleverly here over a furlong shorter last month who may well have even more to offer.

A youngster at the age of three, Karl Burke’s filly was pulled up lame in April but has obviously fully recovered to run on well to score last time out, and as that was her first start in over five months, I am fairly confident she will improve again. This is her first venture in to handicap company other than her injured effort, and a mark of 69 seems more than fair enough for an improving filly at this time of year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dabirstar 7.00pm Newcastle 13/2 William Hill