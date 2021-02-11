Sherrock & Painter through on final day of Q Schools Stage 1A

Fallon Sherrock and Kevin Painter were among the players who made it through to the Final Stage of the 2021 PDC Qualifying Schools yesterday, as Stage 1A concluded in Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen.

Former Players Championship Finals winner Painter sealed his passage through in style as one of four players to secure automatic qualification at the Marshall Arena.

Painter, pictured, was a 6-4 victor over former Tour Card Holder Peter Hudson in their last eight decider, while Scottish duo Ryan Hogarth and John Imrie joined Deal’s Christopher Bent as the final day’s automatic qualifiers.

Faroe Islands-born Imrie whitewashed Sherrock 6-0 with a 103.7 average in the last match of the day, but Sherrock had already accumulated enough points to comfortably progress via the UK Stage 1A Order of Merit.

Joining Sherrock among those 36 qualifiers are Hudson, former World Youth Champion Arron Monk, New Zealander Haupai Puha and Australia’s Gordon Mathers and James Bailey – both UK and European Orders of Merit are listed below.

Over in Germany, Raymond van Barneveld, whose qualification was already assured via the Order of Merit, was one of the four players to win a place in the Final Stage outright in the European event.

The Dutch legend averaged 102.1 in a 6-3 defeat of fellow-Dutchman Dennie Olde Kalter in their last 32 meeting, before overcoming Belgium’s Kenny Neyens 6-2 in his final match.

Highly-rated talent Nico Kurz also sealed automatic qualification, along with fellow-German Franz Roetzsch and Dutchman Jeremy van der Winkel.

A further 43 players qualified in Niedernhausen via the European Stage 1A Order of Merit, including experienced Belgian Geert de Vos, 2018 Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Michael Unterbuchner and Rene Eidams.

Daniel Meyer, who finished in 44th place, may also qualify depending on whether his total is greater than the 44th-placed player on the European Stage 1B Order of Merit.

Stage 1B begins at both the UK and European Q Schools on Thursday, the first of three days of action which will once again see four automatic qualification places up for grabs at both venues.

As with Stage 1A, ranking points will be awarded to non-qualified players based on the number of match wins from the first full round onwards to form an Order of Merit from which further players will move into the Final Stage.

Tour Cards will be up for grabs at the Final Stage, which runs from Sunday to Wednesday, with 128 players competing at each venue made up of 1A and 1B qualifiers, 2020 Tour Card Holders and the highest ranked players on the 2020 Challenge Tour Order of Merit.

Click here for full results from Stage 1A Day Three of UK Qualifying School.

Click here for full results from Stage 1A Day Three of European Qualifying School.

UK Qualifying School Stage 1A Day Three

Last 16

Christopher Bent 6-3 Jim McEwan

Shane McGuirk 6-0 Joey Palfreyman

David Wawrzewski 6-4 Jason Heaver

Ryan Hogarth 6-5 Graham Usher

Fallon Sherrock 6-1 James Bailey

John Imrie 6-3 Niall Culleton

Kevin Painter 6-3 Gordon Mathers

Peter Hudson 6-1 John Brown

Last Eight

Christopher Bent 6-1 Shane McGuirk

Ryan Hogarth 6-3 David Wawrzewski

John Imrie 6-0 Fallon Sherrock

Kevin Painter 6-4 Peter Hudson

European Qualifying School Stage 1A Day Three

Last 16

Kenny Neyens 6-4 Patrick van den Boogaard

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Mindaugas Barauskas

Geert De Vos 6-5 Sebastian Steyer

Jeremy van der Winkel 6-3 Wesley Plaisier

Steven Noster 6-2 Remo Mandiau

Nico Kurz 6-1 Rients Visser

Sven Hilling 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Franz Roetzsch 6-1 Rene Eidams

Last Eight

Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Kenny Neyens

Jeremy van der Winkel 6-4 Geert De Vos

Nico Kurz 6-4 Steven Noster

Franz Roetzsch 6-4 Sven Hilling