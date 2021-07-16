Mercian Prince Worthy Of Each Way Consideration

Something slightly different for a sunny summer day as we head off to Market Rasen for their valuable National Hunt card where the going is currently described as Good, so no excuses for horses or connections on what could be perfect ground.

The Summer Plate Handicap Chase at 2.40pm looks as interesting as any and as things stand, we have 16 runners so each way punters will get paid out for the first four home – barring any last-minute non-runners, of course. Captain Tom Cat looks a worth favourite with his unbeaten record over fences, but he is still a novice, and his price is skinny enough, and there may be better value to be found elsewhere.

At a far bigger price we may be better off taking an each-way risk on the more experienced Mercian Prince, who returns to fences after winning at hurdles in June when last seen in action.

Amy Murphy’s ten-year-old will try to tow them along from the off here though he does have to carry 8lb more than he would over hurdles, but he arrives at the top of his game, and if we remember he has won off ratings up to 7lb higher in the past, he is potentially well-handicapped if back to his peak.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt each-way Mercian Prince 16/1 William Hill, BetVictor