Merry Secret weighted to strike in Chester nursery

Merry Secret looks on a potentially handy mark and worth siding with on handicap debut in the 6f nursery at Chester today (2.10).

This Tom Ward trained juvenile has had thee starts and it is the second of those that really makes him of interest in this.

That came at Windsor where the Ontoawinner syndicate owned colt showed plenty of speed to chase the leaders until hanging left and weakening inside the last to finish a three length fourth of 11 to Twaasol.

The winner went on to follow-up in the Woodcote at Epsom to be rated 95 and the second home Zamaani won his next two starts before finishing runner-up in a conditions contest here off an official rating of 97.

Supremacy, who finished fourth lengths behind the selection in sixth, also won next time up before going on to land the Group 2 Richmond Stakes in impressive fashion by four lengths to be rated 115.

That gives the form a very strong look in relation to this class 4 affair and suggests an opening mark of just 74 for Merry Secret is exploitable.

He also comes into this having finished a solid 1/2 length third of 13 to Et Tu Brute last time out and that one was subsequently allotted an opening handicap mark of 82 when finishing a 2 3/4 fifth of seven in a class 3 at Ascot.

So from a good draw in stall 2, Merry Secret looks decent value to open his account under Tom Marquand.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Merry Secret (6/1 bet365 – BOG)