A group of German archaeologists have UNCOVERED what is believed to be the WORLD’S first GLASS DILDO once owned by HILTER’S bird Eva Braun.

Eva Braun with Hitler

The 10 INCHER made of military grade BULLETPROOF glass is still in as new condition after being unearthed by the group at a secret NAZI encampment in BAVARIA.

Chief archaeologist Professor Fiddleshelm told Daily Sport “This is what we’ve been searching for, for over 70 years and many thought was just a WAR legend.”

He added “To think the stories this DILDO could tell about all the KINKY SEX games that went on behind enemy lines!”

The group who have been funded by the EU to search for NAZI artefacts have to date have only discovered a BULLET PROOF DILDO despite receiving over €10m in funding.

Well Sport Readers you certainly couldn’t make it up.