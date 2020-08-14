Strait Of Hormuz holds rock solid claims

In the 1m 2f handicap at Chester today (4.40), Strait Of Hormuz looks to hold leading claims of getting back to winning ways now stepped up in trip.

This three-year-old opened his account at the third time of asking over 7f here as a juvenile when trained by Andrew Balding and staying on strongly to beat Overwrite, a dual winner since who is now rated 92, by 1 1/2 lengths

He then joined Jedd O’Keeffe and made a winning return to action for his new handler when coming from off the pace and running on strongly to get up close home and beat Angel Power by a neck over 1m at Haydock off a mark of 81.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving 4lb, has since run very well to finish runner-up at Goodwood off 90 to a smart sort in the shape of Tomorrow’s Dream

Brunch and Canagat, who finished fourth and fifth, both went on to score next time up too to give the form a solid look.

Strait Of Hormuz was then far from disgraced last time out when a never nearer 4 3/4 length fifth of nine to Makram at Ascot off his current mark when shaping as if needing a stiffer test.

He gets that here, and on the form of his aforementioned races should be well up to winning a class 3 race of this nature off his current rating.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Strait Of Hormuz (4/1 bet365 – BOG)