My first suggestion today runs at Carlisle in the 4.40pm when I am hoping we get a decent price about Mersea who appear to have the once-raced Double O to beat.

Thrice raced, she was second at Beverly before a career best third in a Class two event at Yarmouth. Dropped in class here she ought to be able to put that experience to good use against these rivals which may be all she needs to come home in front at last.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mersea 4.40pm Carlisle 11/4 all bookmakers