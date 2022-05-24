No Mutiny – Back Mutaany

Backing an unraced two-year-old obviously comes with risks attached, but an each way bet on Mutaany may well pay out nicely ahead of the 2.10pm at Haydock.

A son of Invincible Spirt in the care of Charlie Hills, he is a full-brother to Group One winner Eqtidaar who won first time out as a juvenile before going on to win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, and if he has even 70% of his brothers ability, he may be good enough to win this on debut under Dane O’Neill.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mutaany 2.10pm Haydock 13/2 Paddy Power and Betfair