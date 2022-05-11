Miami Is My Vice

The 1.50pm at York for two-year-old fillies would not look out of place on a Royal ascot card with seven of the sixteen declared arriving unbeaten, and a further six a winner last time out. That suggests the first four home here may be worth following over the months ahead, but if you are looking for the winner, I like the chances of Miami Girl, well drawn in the four stall and highly impressive on her Newmarket debut when strolling home close to six lengths clear of her field.

I did like the look of Daytona Lady as well but she comes out of the fifteen box which may not be advantageous here, but if the high numbers do get involved, she could also run a huge race for trainer Sean Woods.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Miami Girl 1.50pm York 7/2 most bookmakers